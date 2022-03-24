Keep3rV1 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.22 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $79.62 million and approximately $25.22 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for $398.12 or 0.00905635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

