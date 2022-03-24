Keith Michael Cenekofsky Buys 500 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director Keith Michael Cenekofsky bought 500 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.17 per share, with a total value of $11,085.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVLY stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 8,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,475. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.64. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

