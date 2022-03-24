Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Down 8%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)
