KGI Securities Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Neutral

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KGI Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of BILI opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bilibili by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Bilibili by 3,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 148,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,144,000 after buying an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 3,978.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,427,000 after buying an additional 1,406,795 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

