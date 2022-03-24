Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 550 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $145.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,415,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 220,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 321.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% in the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

