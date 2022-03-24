KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $58.98 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

