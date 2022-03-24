KnoxFS (New) Market Capitalization Tops $135,773.32 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a market capitalization of $135,773.32 and approximately $54.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 506,541 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

