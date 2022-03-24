K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Shares Up 21.9%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) rose 21.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)
