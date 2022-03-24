K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Shares Up 21.9%

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Rating) rose 21.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.