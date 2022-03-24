Kusama (KSM) Trading Up 20.3% This Week

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $161.64 or 0.00367693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and $88.11 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.31 or 0.07082153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.51 or 0.99903555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.