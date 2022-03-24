Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $116,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 93.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $25.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $556.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,749. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

