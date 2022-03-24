Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 74,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,295. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 162.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

