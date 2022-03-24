Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.73 million.Lantheus also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LNTH traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 74,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,295. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,205 shares of company stock worth $4,060,666. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 162.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

