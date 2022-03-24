Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £2.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.39.
Laura Ashley Company Profile (LON:ALY)
Further Reading
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Laura Ashley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laura Ashley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.