Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Cap of $945,182.52

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $945,182.52 and approximately $41,835.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.