Leju (LEJU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LEJU opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

