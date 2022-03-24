Leju (LEJU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LEJU opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leju in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.