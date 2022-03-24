LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will announce $285.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.76 million to $286.88 million. LendingTree reported sales of $272.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

TREE stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. LendingTree has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

