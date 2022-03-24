Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lennar worth $40,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lennar by 131.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after buying an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

LEN traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,052,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

