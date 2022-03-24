Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY) Shares Up 1.7%

Leroy Seafood Group (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leroy Seafood Group from 65.00 to 68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Leroy Seafood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59.

