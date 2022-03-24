Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.49 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.27 ($0.07). Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP shares last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.07), with a volume of 98 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.49.
About Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP (LON:SQS)
See Also
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Square ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.