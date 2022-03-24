LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 188,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 57,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.
LexaGene Company Profile (CVE:LXG)
Recommended Stories
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for LexaGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexaGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.