LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 29,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,128,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 33.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in LexinFintech by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.