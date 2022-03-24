LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7.6%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 29,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,128,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in LexinFintech by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in LexinFintech by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
