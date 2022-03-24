LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Shares Up 0.9%

LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48. 307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ + ESG100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.