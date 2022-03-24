Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,650.44

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $132,650.44 and approximately $9,083.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.31 or 0.07082153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.51 or 0.99903555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using US dollars.

