Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Up 4%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 25,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 million and a P/E ratio of -21.67.

About Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc, a gold/silver focused precious metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. The company owns 100% interests in three regional-scale gold projects in Atlantic Canada, including the Cape Spencer and Hawkins Love Projects in New Brunswick, and the Great Northern and Viking Projects in Newfoundland and Labrador.

