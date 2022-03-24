MahaDAO Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.32 or 0.00007544 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $471,082.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

