Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) to post sales of $302.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the highest is $307.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

MBUU stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $89.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

