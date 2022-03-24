MAPS Hits Market Capitalization of $50.67 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $50.67 million and $1.13 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002704 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005903 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002577 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,652,580 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

