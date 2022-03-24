Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $47,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.39. 4,211,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,931. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

