Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after purchasing an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 424,467 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 142,996 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

