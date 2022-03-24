Marlin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.16 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. Marlin has a market cap of $26.65 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Marlin has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.66 or 0.07048695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.92 or 1.00069004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

