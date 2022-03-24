Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Up 8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 381,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,579,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,961,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,703,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

