Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.42. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 2,354 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $847,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 20.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

