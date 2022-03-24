Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.42. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 2,354 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
