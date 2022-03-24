MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87,158.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $87,158.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

