McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.99. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 16,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

