McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as high as C$0.99. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 16,900 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The company has a market cap of C$26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71.
About McCoy Global (TSE:MCB)
Further Reading
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.