Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0639 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFCSF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.