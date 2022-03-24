Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Lifted by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises 5.2% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,213 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,474 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.