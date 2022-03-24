Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Shares Down 0.5%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 11,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 52,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

MDIBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

