Megacoin (MEC) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

Megacoin (MEC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $175,423.99 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00286801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001478 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,893,372 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

