Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $572.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

