Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $572.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.13.
Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
