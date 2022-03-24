Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 480,450 shares.The stock last traded at $56.32 and had previously closed at $56.27.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,259,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 557.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Methanex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 49,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.