Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.98

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.98 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 110.16 ($1.45). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.47), with a volume of 54,628 shares changing hands.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £107.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 121.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

