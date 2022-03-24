Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE MCW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 752,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,586. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

