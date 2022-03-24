Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 548,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 248,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

About Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

