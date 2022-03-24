Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

