MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Shares Up 18.3%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 3,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

MOL Magyar Olaj- Ã©s GÃ¡zipari NyilvÃ¡nosan MukÃ¶do RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. It operates through five business units: Upstream, Downstream, Consumer Services, Gas Midstream, and Corporate and Other.

