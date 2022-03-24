monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 7.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $158.50 and last traded at $160.53. Approximately 12,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 786,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.53.

MNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.18 and a 200-day moving average of $282.95.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $62,137,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

