Monero Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,506.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $18,506.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.10 or 0.00469822 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000227 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

