Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYSRF. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.72.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.