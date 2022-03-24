Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.69.

Moody’s stock opened at $326.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $329.75 and a 200-day moving average of $364.06. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $290.76 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

