More Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $3,732.00 (MORE)

More Coin (MORE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $76,386.39 and approximately $3,732.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00110878 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

